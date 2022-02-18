Producing songs for Davido, Mayorkun the highlight of my career so far— Semzi | The Guardian Nigeria News

A talented and prize-winning music producer, Banjo Oluwasemilogo Kayode, popularly known as Semzi, has attributed his successes in the music industry partly to his work with Mayorkun ‘Holy Father’ featuring Victony.

He described the event as a career boost for him, saying the song topping charts in some places around Africa in 2021 was a big thing to happen on his job.

The 21-year-old music producer, Semzi, who hails from Ogun State, the western part of Nigerian, said, such an encounter he had with Mayorkun was a game-changer for him, expressing his gratitude for the opportunity given to work with Mayorkun ‘Holy Father.’

According to him, the Nigerian music business and media have just recently begun to focus on the plight of producers who have long suffered from a lack of recognition, as according to him, if not for the breakthrough the dong made, those behind the success story would not have been known.

Semzi who kicked off his career in the Nigerian music industry as…