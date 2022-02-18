Slumping Spurs a ‘problem’ for Man City – Guardiola | The Guardian Nigeria News

Pep Guardiola fears Tottenham’s recent slump could cause a problem for Manchester City as Antonio Conte’s side bid to bounce back against the Premier League leaders.

City host Tottenham on Saturday looking to hand the visitors a fourth successive league defeat.

In contrast to Tottenham’s dismal run, City have won 14 of their last 15 league games to move nine points clear at the top.

But Guardiola has no intention of taking another victory for granted given his admiration for Tottenham manager Conte.

Manchester City’s Spanish manager Pep Guardiola (R) celebrates after Manchester City’s English midfielder Raheem Sterling (L) scored his team’s fifth goal during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg football match between Sporting CP and Manchester City at the Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon on February 15, 2022. (Photo by CARLOS COSTA / AFP)

“The fact that they’ve lost three times, they will be more difficult tomorrow,” Guardiola told reporters on Friday….



