Transition of Lagos Polytechnic to a University of Technology | The Guardian Nigeria News

Lagos State government ongoing transformation of the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH) and two colleges of education, namely, Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education (AOCOED) and Michael Otedola College of Primary Education (MOCPED), to universities, will without doubt bring the number of universities owned by the Lagos State government to three. Given the huge population of the state, and the corresponding need to develop its human resources, it is certainly a positive development.

LASPOTECH was established in 1977 through a retroactive Lagos State Edict No. 1 of 1978 as a College of Science and Technology with the mission thrust that is vocational. However, it was immediately merged with the Lagos State School of Agriculture in Ikorodu in August of 1978. A decade after, which is in 1988, its nomenclature was changed to Lagos State Polytechnic.

To some extent, the polytechnic had undergone some transition in its development. At the beginning, with about five departments,…