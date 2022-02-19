Abia state gubernatorial aspirant Etigwa Uwa condemns killing of traders | The Guardian Nigeria News

Abia state gubernatorial aspirant and legal practitioner, Etigwe Uwa, has condemned the killing of traders at a cattle market in Abia state.

Gunmen attacked the cattle market in Aba, killing eight traders and 51 cows, police said on Thursday, in the latest violence to hit Nigeria’s southeast.

Uwa, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, said there was no justification for the killing and described the incident as an assault on law and order in the rule of law.

“There is no justification whatsoever for such a dastardly act,” Uwa said in a statement. “I commiserate with the families of the people who were going about their lawful businesses and were killed in a cold-blooded and unjustified manner.

“I call on whoever is responsible for this action to immediately desist. This is also a moment in which the government of Abia state must get alive to its responsibilities of maintaining law and order and ensuring peace and security not just of Abians, but of everybody in Abia…