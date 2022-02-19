Abia state gubernatorial aspirant Etigwe Uwa condemns killing of traders







Abia state gubernatorial aspirant and legal practitioner, Etigwe Uwa, has condemned the killing of traders at a cattle market in Abia state. Gunmen attacked the cattle market in Aba, killing eight traders and 51 cows, police said on Thursday, in the latest violence to hit Nigeria’s southeast. Uwa, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, said there […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper