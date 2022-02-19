APC Primary: Gov. Oyetola wins own ward





Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun, on Saturday emerged winner in his ward, Iragbiji, Boripe Local Government Area of the state, during the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary. Announcing the result of the direct primary at St. Peters Primary School, ward 001, Iragbiji, Mr Samson Oyebade, the electoral officer, said Oyetola scored 1,612 votes, to beat […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper