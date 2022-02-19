





A Pakistani man who murdered his celebrity sister was freed on Saturday after a court ruled it was not an “honour killing”, allowing their mother to pardon him, lawyers said. Qandeel Baloch was strangled to death in 2016 by her brother Muhammad Waseem, who described her suggestive behaviour on social media as “intolerable”. In response […]

The post Brother freed over 'honour killing' of Pakistani social media star appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper