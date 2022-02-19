Croatian minister sacked after arrest on suspected abuse of power | The Guardian Nigeria News

One of Croatia’s key ministers was sacked on Saturday following his arrest as part of a corruption probe, in a serious blow to the conservative government.

Construction minister Darko Horvat is suspected of authorising “unfounded payment” of more than 350,000 euros ($400,554) in subsidies in 2018, when he was acting minister of economy, the national anti-corruption USKOK bureau said in a statement.

Hours after his arrest, Croatian government said the 51-year-old had been dismissed.

“Prime minister Andrej Plenkovic dismissed Darko Horvat from his duty of minister of construction, planning and state property,” a government statement said.

However, the prime minister initially questioned the prosecutors’ conduct, alleging that the timing of the move was “not neutral” and demanded an explanation over “dramatic urgency” with which the arrest was made.

“This move seems disproportionate to me, considering the case in question,” Plenkovic told a…