Five Film/Tv Series To Help You Discover Your Style | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Shola-Adido Oladotun 18 February 2022 |

5:07 pm There is no disputing the major role films and television series play in setting fashion trends, from the incredible black evening dress in Breakfast at Tiffany’s to the yellow plaid suit in Clueless. Film/television series has proven to be a notable fashion force, predicting and showcasing trends that will exist for decades. Can we let…

There is no disputing the major role films and television series play in setting fashion trends, from the incredible black evening dress in Breakfast at Tiffany’s to the yellow plaid suit in Clueless.

Film/television series has proven to be a notable fashion force, predicting and showcasing trends that will exist for decades.

Can we…