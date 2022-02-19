How FRSC reduced road traffic crashes by 54 % – Oyeyemi | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) says it significantly scaled down the number of Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) from 28,215 in 1987 to 13,027 in 2021, representing 54 per cent reduction.

The Corps Marshal of FRSC, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, said this during the agency’s 34th anniversary award and dinner in Abuja.

Oyeyemi said that there was an alarming rate of road traffic crashes due to increased vehicular density on the roads prior to the establishment of the commission in 1988.

He said that the government had to take adequate measures as Nigeria was considered one of the most dangerous countries in the world to drive a vehicle.

“Today, I am glad road traffic crashes have reduced looking at the percentage reduction from what it used to be years back, ” he said.

Oyeyemi said that the FRSC became one of the few public service organisations in Nigeria to attain ISO 9001:2008 certification in 2013adding that this was upgraded to ISO 9001:2015 in 2019 as testimony of its…