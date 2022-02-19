Italy arrests Egyptian after cold kills seven migrants

Italian police said Saturday they had arrested an Egyptian suspected of trafficking migrants across the Mediterranean during a trip that left seven people dead from hypothermia. The suspect is accused of organising the dangerous crossing by a boat carrying 287 people from Libya. Most were suffering from the cold when they were rescued by the […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper

