



• Buhari Tasks EU On Unconstitutional Leadership Changes President Muhammadu Buhari, his Algeria and South Africa counterparts and the prime minister of Ethiopia under the auspices of the “G4” have resolved to strengthen the platform for resolution of the various issues confronting the African continent. At a meeting on Thursday in Brussels, Belgium ahead of […]

The post Nigeria, others evolve new strategy to resolve Africa’s conflicts appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper