Osinbajo, Makinde, Fayemi, others pay last respect to Alao-Akala at burial — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Prominent Nigerians, including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde; Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi and a former Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun, yesterday, paid their last respects to a former governor of Oyo State, the late Adebayo Alao-Akala, in his hometown Ogbomoso, where his body was laid to rest.

Other dignitaries at the event include Oyo State deputy governor, Rauf Olaniyan; Ogun State Deputy Governor, Noimot Oyedele Salako; Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola and Deputy National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Amb. Taofek Arapaja, among others.

At the burial, Osinbajo described the former governor as an open-minded politician, who would be missed for his magnanimity and compassion.

He said the late governor served the interest of his people when he was in power and gave quality counsel to those who were around him.

He stated that the late politician was an accountable personality who improved the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR)…