Zamfara SIEC Commissioner dies in motor accident

By
Headliners
-
3


Alhaji Hashimu-Shehu Gazura, a Commissioner in the Zamfara Independent Electoral Commission (ZASIEC),  is dead. He died in a ghastly accident on Friday. The News Agency of Nigeria  (NAN) reports that Gazura was also a former member, Zamfara House of Assembly,  who represented Gummi 2  Constituency. His death is contained in a statement issued in Gusau […]

The post Zamfara SIEC Commissioner dies in motor accident appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.



Source: Guardian Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR