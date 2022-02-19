Zamfara SIEC Commissioner dies in motor accident





Alhaji Hashimu-Shehu Gazura, a Commissioner in the Zamfara Independent Electoral Commission (ZASIEC), is dead. He died in a ghastly accident on Friday. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gazura was also a former member, Zamfara House of Assembly, who represented Gummi 2 Constituency. His death is contained in a statement issued in Gusau […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper