China celebrates record Winter Olympics haul and beating US | The Guardian Nigeria News

China celebrated a record gold medal haul as the Beijing Winter Olympics concluded Sunday, narrowly beating out chief geopolitical rival the United States to rank third in the medal count.

Traditionally much stronger in the Summer Games, China earned an unprecedented nine gold medals during its home-hosted winter edition after the state plowed resources into training.

By Sunday afternoon, at least four trending hashtags related to China’s best haul had received almost 200 million views on the Twitter-like platform Weibo.

Much of that commentary was as pleased about beating the United States by one place as it was China’s best winter finish.

“Last year the US surpassed China by one gold medal in the Summer Olympics, this year China surpassed the US by one medal,” read one comment liked more than 2,800 times.

The Chinese team won 15 medals in total — nine golds, four silvers, and two bronzes.

Figure skating duo Han Cong and Sui Wenjing secured the country’s last…