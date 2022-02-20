Epitomic Nigerians Making Worldwide Impact | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Chinelo Eze 20 February 2022 |

5:15 am In commemoration of the coloured skin, black history month is celebrated. It is a period of contemplative celebrations of the neglected race with a lot of focus being shed on the trials of the black race but extremely on the positives and their groundbreaking contributions and development that shaped a society that treated them otherwise.…

In commemoration of the coloured skin, black history month is celebrated. It is a period of contemplative celebrations of the neglected race with a lot of focus being shed on the trials of the black race but extremely on the positives and their groundbreaking contributions and development that shaped a society that treated them otherwise.

The emergence and migration of the black…