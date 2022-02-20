FG distributes farm inputs to smallholder farmers in Plateau, Osun | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Mohammad Abubakar has commenced the distribution of agricultural inputs and quality seeds to encourage smallholders farmers in Plateau and Osun states.

The gesture, according to the Minister would help stimulate local production of food to achieve self-sufficiency, all season farming, attract investments, create jobs and enhance the livelihood of farming families in the benefiting states.

Also, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr. Ernest Umakhihe distributed inputs for dry season farming to smallholder farmers in Osogbo, Osun State. The items include 3,000 oil palm seedlings, 1500kg cashew seeds; 20,000 certified seed yams, as well as 200 litres of pathway organic growth enhancers. Others are 4,000 bundles of orange-fleshed sweet potatoes; 3,000 bundles of cassava stems, as well as various agricultural equipment and biochemical.

During the exercise in Jos, Plateau State, the minister said the gesture was meant to…