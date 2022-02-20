Improper managerial skills, family sentiments responsible for airline failures — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Acting Managing Director, Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Mr Mathew Pwajok, says lack of proper management skills and family sentiments are responsible for the failure of the airline business in the past.

Pwajok made this known when he featured at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum on Sunday in Abuja.

According to him, many factors are responsible for the failure of airline business in the country in previous years which are now being corrected.

He said managerial training was core to the successful running of the business but most people that went into the business then lacked the ability to manage an organisation.

“The ability to access managerial training in the aviation sector was not available. You cannot point out the number of institutions that are doing aviation management until very recently.

“So personally, I believe that the challenges that most airlines had in the past were lack of managerial capacity, they can be professional pilots but that…