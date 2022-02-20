Last-ditch push to head off Russian attack on Ukraine | The Guardian Nigeria News

Last-ditch diplomatic efforts were underway on Sunday to prevent what Western powers warned could be the imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine and catastrophic European war.

French President Emmanuel Macron was to call his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin as ceasefire monitors and Ukrainian commanders reported intense shelling in eastern Ukraine.

Macron met Putin on February 7 and has since, along with fellow Western leaders like Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz, been urging his Russian counterpart to pull back from the brink of war.

Sunday’s call, Macron’s office said, represented “the last possible and necessary effort to avoid a major conflict in Ukraine”.

More bombardments were heard overnight close to the frontline between government forces and the Moscow-backed rebels who hold parts of the districts of Lugansk and Donetsk.

– Occupied enclave –

“Every indication indicates that Russia is planning a full-fledged attack against Ukraine,” NATO chief Jens…