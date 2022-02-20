Maiden sales Mini-marathon event debuts in Lagos | The Guardian Nigeria News

The maiden Sales Mini-Marathon event organised for sales professionals in the country to keep themselves physically fit for their jobs debuted yesterday in Lagos.The exercise, organised by Vunlimited International, a subsidiary of Vindi Integrated Industries Limited, which started at the National Stadium, Surulere, saw the participants race towards Costain and finished at the Eko Club, Surulere.

Speaking at the event, the firm’s Head of Corporate Communications, Omobolale Odiase, said over 500 professional sales personalities registered online for the race across the state.

“The exercise is to gather together and sensitise professionals sales persons from over 300 firms, who are their organisations’ engine room to be fit for works. This is 2022 and it is a promising year. But if one is not fit physically, mentally and emotionally as a sales person, one won’t be able to achieve the set target.

“This is the first edition of this exercise, which will be…