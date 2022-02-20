Oyetola declared winner of Osun APC primary





Osun State Governor, Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola, has been declared winner of the All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship primary election held on Saturday. This came despite open declarations by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, that Oyetola wouldn’t clinch the party ticket for the July 16 governorship election in the state. Declaring the result, the chairman […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper