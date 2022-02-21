After sharing N45b, FCT primary schools remain shut | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Teachers resume strike over non-payment of N14.3b arrears

• Poor welfare, minimum wage dispute worsen crisis

• Parents lament, April 2022 entrance exams in jeopardy

Twelve months after N45 billion was released to the six area councils of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) between January and December 2021, primary school teachers, pupils and parents are unhappy.

In the last three weeks, schools have remained shut following a resumed strike by the FCT wing of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT).

The action, not the first in the last two years, was to press home demand for implementation of outstanding entitlements owed teachers.

The Guardian investigations showed the demand of the teachers include non-implementation of promotion arrears from 2014 to 2018, non-implementation of 2020 and 2021 yearly increment, and upgrade of qualified teachers.

They also want implementation of the 24-month Federal Government approved minimum wage arrears.

Checks, however, revealed that over N45…