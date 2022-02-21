APC may shift Convention – Source | The Guardian Nigeria News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) may have shifted its Feb. 26 national convention to March, going by a letter sent to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The letter signed by Sen. John Akpankudohede, National Secretary, APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) was to notify INEC of the party’s plans to hold its zonal congresses on March 26.

“This notice supersedes our earlier notice for National Convention referenced: APC/NHDQ/INEC/019/22/14, this is predicated on the evaluation of our party Constitution.

“In furtherance to article 85 of the Electoral Act, 2010 as amended and in compliance with section 12:6 of our party’s Constitution.

“We hereby write to notify the commission that our great party, the APC has scheduled its Zonal Congresses for Saturday, March 26, 2022.

“Kindly arrange for your officials to monitor the exercise accordingly,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APC…