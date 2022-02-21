APC says national convention to now hold in March





The Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved March 26 for the National Convention of the party. Sen. John Akpankudohede, National Secretary, CECPC, APC said this when he spoke with newsmen shortly after the committee’s closed-door meeting in Abuja on Monday. Akpankudohede said that activities for the […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper