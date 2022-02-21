Cricket to feature in 2023 Africa Games | The Guardian Nigeria News

Cricket has been included in the 2023 Africa Games to be hosted by Ghana in June.

The inclusion of the sport came after a successful pitch by the ICC Africa Team during their visit to the Local Organising Committee last week.

The International Cricket Council (ICC), Africa Team included Patricia Karambani and Kuben Pillay. By their feat, the campaigners won the game a new platform and the African cricket players a ground for expression.

Already, women’s cricket has been confirmed for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, while there is increasing momentum for the sport’s return to the Olympics.

The new England Cricket Board chair, Ian Watmore, is understood to be a keen advocate of such a move and will shortly be placed in charge of an ICC sub-committee with a remit to explore the possibilities of cricket’s inclusion as early as 2028 when the Olympics return to Los Angeles.