Is economy on course for muted growth? | The Guardian Nigeria News

Against all odds, Nigeria’s economy emerged from last year with a somewhat impressive fact sheet. The value of production output expanded by 3.4 per cent in real terms, pushing the country’s real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to N73.38 trillion (about $177 billion). That was the second time in the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari that the country’s output would grow faster than the population. The growth rate is also the highest since 2014 – eight years ago – necessitating some interrogation.

Understandably, the growth leveraged the low poor performance in the comparative year (2020), underlining the role of the negative base effect. The country had emerged from the 2020 recession that plunged the economy by -1.92 per cent at the end of the year. This makes the allusion to the broken window fallacy a relevant thought in last year’s growth data analysis. Yet, the steepness of the rise may have also suggested that the country has fully emerged from the deep…