Local airlines struggle with depleted fleet, low market penetration | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Over 48 aircraft grounded, operators lease 12 to sustain local operation

• High maintenance cost, Jet A1, exchange rate, hobble industry growth

• Aero Contractors struggles with staff salary

• FG fails in pledges to deliver local maintenance organisation, leasing company six-year on

• It is time to save sector from collapse, say operators

Despite an appreciable surge in the number of new investors angling to float local airlines, the industry is much more in a precarious zone with operators struggling with depleted fleet capacity and low market penetration.

By total fleet capacity, the country parades over 100 assorted commercial airplanes out of which over 48 are grounded. That depletion earns the country less than five per cent coverage of its over 200 million local population, 10 per cent of West African market share and about two per cent of the African market, despite the largest population density.

While new start-ups and a rash of leased aircraft have surfaced…