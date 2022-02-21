Tuchel fights to rekindle Chelsea fire | The Guardian Nigeria News

Thomas Tuchel admits Chelsea are fighting to “survive” as the spluttering Champions League holders prepare to face Lille in the last 16 first leg on Tuesday.

Tuchel’s side has won their last five games in all competitions, but there was little joy on the German’s face when he reflected on Saturday’s 1-0 victory at Crystal Palace.

The honeymoon is definitely over for Tuchel as he approaches the business end of his first full season as Chelsea boss.

In just five months in charge last term, Tuchel led Chelsea to the Champions League crown and the FA Cup final, as well as a top-four finish in the Premier League.

When Romelu Lukaku was signed from Inter Milan for a club-record £97 million ($131 million), it was expected the Belgium striker would help Chelsea enjoy a period of sustained dominance.

Chelsea was tipped to emerge as serious challengers for the Premier League title and in the early weeks of this season it seemed they might live up to the hype.

But in the grip of a…