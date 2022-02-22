Amid revenue crisis, FG hopeful of $557.2m windfall from 5G licencees — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Mafab Communications gets February 24 to make payment

• Dark cloud over licensee’s ability to meet the deadline

• FG at liberty to do what it pleases with earnings, says expert

If Mafab Communications meets the February 24 deadline for the payment of the $273.6 million (N113.5 billion) 5G-auction fee, the Federal Government could get temporary relief from its revenue challenges, as an additional $557.2 million (N231.2 billion) would have been remitted to government’s coffers from the licensing regime.



While it has been confirmed that MTN made payment for the licence since January, nothing concrete has been heard of Mafab Communications in terms of payment, apart from the initial $20 million deposit financial commitment as a winner as required by the Information Memorandum for the 3.5GHz auction.



Nigeria’s current borrowing is put at N38 trillion as of the end of Q3 2021 amid concerns about rising deficits and rising borrowing costs.



While the…