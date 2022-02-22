APC groups in Alimosho disagree over Tinubu, Aregbesola feud | The Guardian Nigeria News

Different groups within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Alimosho Local Government are disagreeing over the feud between former Lagos State governor Bola Tinubu and interior minister Rauf Aregbesola.

The APC Alimosho Liberation Movement and Veterans under the leadership of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, described the action of Senator Solomon Adeola and Abdullah Enilolobo-led group as “deceitful.”

Senator Adeola and Enilolobo reportedly led some leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Alimosho area of Lagos state in a rally to pledge their allegiance to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The event, preceded by a press briefing at Igando-Ikotun Secretariat, Ikotun, Lagos, saw the crowd stage a walk for their support for Asiwaju Tinubu.

Spokesman of the APC Alimosho Liberation Movement and Veterans Lateef Ibirogba, a former Lagos State Commissioner for Information…