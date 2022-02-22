CAF moves Ghana, Nigeria matches as Eagles’ coaches parley — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Super Eagles’ Coaches, Augustine Eguavoen and Emmanuel Amuneke, are expected back in the country this weekend to continue preparation for next month’s Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifier against Ghana.

Yesterday, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced new dates for the home and away matches, which ultimate winner will bag the ticket to play at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

According to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), CAF has pushed the FIFA World Cup play-off round to new dates, with Ghana hosting the opening leg in Cape Coast on March 25, starting from 7.30 p.m. Ghana time, which will be 8.30 p.m. in Nigeria. It was earlier scheduled to be played on March 24.



The Nigeria leg, earlier billed for March 27, will now hold on March 29 at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

As part of preparations for the matches, Super Eagles coaches, Augustine Eguavoen and Emmanuel Amuneke, have been on a tour of Europe to discuss with some of the players expected to make…