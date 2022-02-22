Court strikes out suit challenging FUOYE VC’s appointment — Features — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

A Federal High Court, Abuja, has struck out the suit filed by a Non- Governmental Organisation (NGO), Tableland Society for the Oppressed People (TSFO), challenging the appointment of Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti, Ekiti State (FUOYE) Prof. Abayomi Sunday Fasina.

The claimants had raised allegations of double salary and manipulation of appointment against the Vice-Chancellor before the court.

The court struck out the suit and described it as lacking in merit because it was not registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), therefore, stripping it of the required locus standi to challenge Fasina’s appointment.

Fasina, defeated 62 others to emerge the VC, but was accused by the faceless group as not deserving the exalted office.

Trial judge, Inyang Ekwo, in his judgment struck out the case, insisting that TSFO lacked the required locus standi to file the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/250/2021.

The judge said TSFO did not only lack locus, but also failed…