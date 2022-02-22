ECOWAS moves to halt coups, terrorism with one-year action plan — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• UK, Nigeria sign MoU on the fight against corruption

As part of efforts to end coups in West Africa, the Economic Community of West Africa States Council of Wise (ECOWAS COW), yesterday, commenced a two-day retreat and workshop in Lagos.

The workshop aims, among other things, to develop modalities for operationalisation of the council and for members and the ECOWAS Commission to jointly develop and validate a one-year plan of action.

Chairman of ECOWAS COW and former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, in his welcome speech, said the meeting would debrief and brainstorm on strategies for the COW to swiftly respond to and mitigate growing peace and security challenges in the region.

“We will spend the next two days on this task of hammering out effective strategy and agenda for promoting peace, security and stability in our sub-region,” he said.

Jonathan noted that the sub-region has faced unsavoury developments that have continued to pose a challenge to…