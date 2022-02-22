EKOEXCEL affirms commitment to mother tongue, excellence in Lagos Schools | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board’s (LASUBEB) EKOEXCEL says it will continue to encourage the use of the mother tongue as a medium of instruction and uphold excellence as the gold standard of all its operations.

EKOEXCEL stated this in commemoration of the 2022 International Mother Language Day themed ‘Using technology for multilingual learning: Challenges and opportunities’ being observed today, Monday, February 21.

Speaking on the celebration and how the mother language can further help its drive for inclusion and ensure that no child is left behind, LASUBEB’s Executive Chairman, Hon. Wahab Alawiye-King said teachers under the scheme are not rigid but use the mother tongue to aid pupils’ understanding whenever necessary.

He explained that though EKOEXCEL is technology-driven with several English language learning and instruction tools, it embraces the mother tongue because it is the foundation of learning.

“The Ife Six-Year Primary project of the…