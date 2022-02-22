Emmanuel sacks Chief of Staff | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom has relieved his Chief of Staff (CoS), Mr Ephraim Inyanyeyen of his appointment. This is contained in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem in Uyo on Tuesday.

Emmanuel thanked Inyanyeyen for the services rendered during the period he was given the opportunity to serve the state and wished him well in his future endeavours.

“On behalf of the Governor, government and the good people of Akwa Ibom State, I write to convey to you the Governor’s profound appreciation of the worthy contributions you made to the development of our dear State while you served as Chief of Staff to the Governor.

“However, given the urgent need to match skill set and competencies to the task of maintaining the momentum of economic development in peace, your services are no longer required and you are hereby relieved of your position, as Chief of Staff ( CoS) to His Excellency with immediate effect.

“You have therefore…