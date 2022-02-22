HURIWA flays security agencies for failing to tame unknown gunmen — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), yesterday, expressed serious concern over the unending bloodletting and carnage in the South East region and upbraided security agencies for their failure to end the blight.

It, therefore, urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Alkali Usman Baba, to take urgent and decisive actions to stem the trend.

HURIWA said the situation was worsening because President Buhari had been tolerating dereliction of duty and failure of intelligence on the part of his security chiefs, adding that the IGP, who is in charge of the primary internal security and law enforcement in the country would have been sacked for his failure.

In a statement issued by its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, the group lamented that it is disheartening that the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigerian Army, the Department of State Services (DSS) and others, have failed to end the killings in the South…