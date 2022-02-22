Nigeria Distilleries Limited marks 60th anniversary — Features — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

< Previous 1 of 10 Next > Nigeria Distilleries Limited marks 60th anniversary Nigeria Distilleries Limited marks 60th anniversary Nigeria Distilleries Limited marks 60th anniversary

Reiterates mission to build brilliant African and global brands that inspire greatness, celebrate life and create happy moments everyday

Nigeria’s foremost indigenous producer of wines and spirits, Nigeria Distilleries Limited, has marked the celebration of its 60th anniversary, with an exclusive event held at the Green Legacy Resort, Ogun state, to appreciate its customers and stakeholders.

The exclusive gathering was attended by high-profile Nigerians, including Former President, H.E. Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, GCFR; the Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, HRM Oba Adedotun Gbadebo; the Olota of Ota, HRH Oba (Prof.) Adeyemi Obalanlege; Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Oluomo, Olakunle…