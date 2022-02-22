



Brad Pitt is suing Angelina Jolie for selling her share of the French vineyard where they got married. Superstars Pitt and Jolie, who were once Hollywood’s highest profile couple, bought a controlling stake of Chateau Miraval in southern France in 2008, and tied the knot there six years later. But they filed to dissolve their […]

The post Pitt Sues Jolie Over Sale Of French Vineyard Where They Married appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper