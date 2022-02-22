Senate to vote on report of 1999 constitution review committee March 1 | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Senate will on Tuesday, March 1, vote on the report of the Senate Committee on the review of the 1999 Constitution.

Chairman of the Committee, Sen.Ovie Omo-Agege, (APC- Delta) gave the hint at plenary following an announcement made to invite members of the committee to a meeting scheduled to hold by 2 pm after plenary.

Omo-Agege, who presided over the session, disclosed that the report of the Constitution Review Committee would be laid at plenary on Wednesday, Feb. 23, and copies distributed to lawmakers.

He, therefore, appealed to Senators to study the report ahead of its consideration and ensure they were present during plenary on March 1 to avail themselves of the opportunity to vote on it.

“The Senate committee on the review of the 1999 Constitution will meet today, Tuesday, Feb. 22, immediately after plenary sitting at room 221 of the Senate building.

“Please, this meeting is very crucial.

“Tomorrow, the Senate President will announce that the report of the…