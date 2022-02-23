Axie Infinity (AXS) jumps 30% before token burn and Seesaw Protocol (SSW) surges 1000% in presale | The Guardian Nigeria News

The developers of the popular play-to-earn blockchain game are planning to adjust the project’s reward system in order to rebalance the ecosystem. They will specifically reduce the supply of Smooth Love Potion (SLP) tokens by 56%, thereby increasing their scarcity.

Meanwhile, Seesaw Protocol (SSW) has seen huge presale success as SSW’s price soars 1000% in its first few weeks.

Seesaw Protocol (SSW)

Seesaw Protocol has soared over 1,000% in the first three weeks of its presale and appears to be capitalising on the growing optimism in the cryptocurrency market. This is only the first stage of the presale; two more stages remain until launch, so there is still time to join and earn massive returns. If SSW maintains its current growth rate, it could increase by more than 5000% prior to its April launch.

According to https://seesawprotocol.io

In order to provide value in the ever-growing crypto market, new currencies need to offer unique utilities. Seesaw Protocol will do this…