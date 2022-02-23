Cyclone Emnati lashes Madagascar | The Guardian Nigeria News

Cyclone Emnati overnight lashed the island nation of Madagascar, still reeling from the impact of another cyclone earlier this month, local authorities said Wednesday.

The cyclone “made landfall around 2300 GMT just north of the southeastern district of Manakara,” Faly Aritiana Fabien, a senior official of the National Risk Management Office (BNGRC) told AFP. No casualties have been reported yet.

The storm, which passed just north of Indian Ocean islands of Mauritius and Reunion, had weakened slightly by the time it reached the eastern coast of Madagascar but was still packing winds of around 100 kilometres (60 miles) per hour and gusts of 140 km/h, according to Meteo-France.

The cyclone is forecast to exit Madagascar Wednesday night, but authorities are warning of torrential rains.

National Weather forecaster, Meteo-Madagascar warned of strong gusts, heavy rain and widespread flooding around the southern and southeastern districts.

UN agencies had on Tuesday said they were…