FG’s borrowings and sustainability issues | The Guardian Nigeria News

Implications of Nigeria’s debt burden are much more severe than official justifications would aim to palm off from notoriety. Indeed, the debt to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ratio paints a less gloomy picture and often the most convenient rationale. But an administration that continues to binge on borrowings year-on-year for skewed development of the country, and keeps pushing debt servicing ratio to rival revenue projection, offers an unsustainable model and a disservice to the future of all.



The recently released statement of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the conclusion of its 2021 Article IV Consultation with Nigeria about the state of Nigeria’s debt burden is unsettling. The statement indicated that the debt servicing-to-revenue ratio for Nigeria may reach 92 per cent in 2022. Earlier, Agusto & Co, a prominent Pan-African Credit Rating Agency had put the figure at 90 per cent. These are indications of bad times ahead in the management of the…