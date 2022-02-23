Fuel scarcity and hard times in Maiduguri | The Guardian Nigeria News

SIR: The people of Maiduguri, the capital city of Borno State, are experiencing hard times as a result of the increase in pump price of petrol, recently occasioned by the nationwide fuel scarcity.



As a result of the spike, commercial tricycle riders, popularly known as Keke NAPEP that used to charge N50 per trip, have doubled the fare – a situation that makes life harder for the people living within Maiduguri metropolis. These people are finding it very difficult to cope with the situation due to the densely populated nature of the city.



Unfortunately, the city has been in total blackout as a result of Boko Haram insurgents’ activities that have destroyed the electricity installations. Therefore, people rely solely on generators for electricity, which have also become almost impossible as a result of the current hike in the pump price.



On the streets, stranded commuters are blaming Keke riders for the latest increase in fares. The operators, in turn, have…