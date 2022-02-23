





Nigeria’s Super Falcons, Africa’s most successful women’s team of all-time, are through to the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations after beating the Lady Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire 1-0 in Abidjan on Wednesday evening. Esther Okoronkwo, making only her second appearance for Nigeria, scored the only goal of the game to hand victory to the […]

The post Nigeria qualify for AWCON after surviving penalty scare to edge Ivory Coast appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper