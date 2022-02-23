North Central women vow to ensure Ugwuanyi becomes president | The Guardian Nigeria News

North Central Women Forum (NCWF) has resolved to work with their resources to ensure that Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, is elected Nigeria’s president in 2023.

The women, who converged on Kaduna, yesterday, said the decision to support Ugwuanyi was as a result of his ability to entrench peace and good governance in Enugu, as well as assist women and the downtrodden to grow their businesses.

With members from Niger, Kwara, Nasarawa, Plateau, Benue and Kogi states as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the women held a ‘Crucial Meeting on Who to Support during the 2023 Election’ in Kaduna, with a call on all Nigerians to support a president of Igbo extraction, because it is long overdue.