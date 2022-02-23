Philippines to deport three Nigerians for love scam, fraud | The Guardian Nigeria News

Philippines authorities plan to deport three Nigerians for engaging in a series of love scams and overstaying in the country.

Philippines Bureau of Immigration (BI) Intelligence Division Chief Fortunato Manahan Jr identified the three Nigerians as Shaka Hashimu Dirisu, 41; Anih Chinedu Miracle, 27; and Gabriel Daniel Evans, 31.

He said the three were arrested by the BI in coordination with the Armed Forces of the Philippines in Bacoor, Cavite.

The three face deportation cases for overstaying, misrepresentation, and for being undesirable aliens, in violation of the Philippine Immigration Act of 1940.

Manahan said the three have been allegedly involved in love scams targeting Filipinas they meet online and reportedly defrauded them of large sums of money.

“We are also investigating their links to a South African organized crime group and other scamming and fraud activities, as well as looking into possible cohorts that are still in the country,” Manahan said.

“They have been using…