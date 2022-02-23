Saraki urged stakeholders to take fight against drug abuse to borders | The Guardian Nigeria News

Says Nigeria shouldn’t be W’Africa’s hub

Former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has called on government and other stakeholders to take the fight against drug abuse to the borders to cut off supply of illicit drugs into the country.



Saraki, spoke at the 7th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Northern Broadcasting Media Owners Association in Kano.



The former lawmaker, who spearheaded the 8th Senate’s 2017 Roundtable on ‘Drug Use Crisis in Nigeria,’ stated that the country must adopt tougher measures to discourage those who want to turn the country into a drug hub in West Africa.



He said: “The government simply has to get a handle on the problem of ‘supply reduction’ as the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) calls it.

“This must first and foremost start with our porous borders. Since our drug problem and our insecurity problem are indeed interlinked and we certainly do not want to become the drugs hub of…