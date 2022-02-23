School feeding: FG increases consumption per child to N100 | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Federal Government says it has increased its National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme of N70 per day school feeding of a child in public primary school to N100.

Dr Umar Bindir, the National Coordinator, National Social Investments Programme (NSIP), said this at a two-day National Consultative meeting on public food procurement in the context of Nigeria’s National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to Bindir, the programme is under the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

“When we started in 2016 before COVID-19, we experienced with difficulty to implement the N70 per child.

“We have made presentation to the honourable minister, who passionately made submission to the president and Mr President has graciously approved that we should raise the feeding from N70 to N100 per a child.

“And the Minister of Finance is giving a very good cooperation to ensure that this actually is implemented on…