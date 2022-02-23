Without Buhari, Nigeria would not have been in peace – Ngige | The Guardian Nigeria News

Sen. Chris Ngige, the Minister of Labour and Emnployment says without President Muhammadu Buhari’s leadership style, the experience of Nigeria would have been like some nations in severe crises.

Ngige therefore described leadership as very critical to the survival of any human society.

Ngige said this after his induction as a Distinguished Honorary Fellow of the Institute of Leadership, Entrepreneurship and Corporate Governance (INSLEC) on Wednesday in Abuja.

INSLEC is a leading global professional body of both present and aspiring leaders, entrepreneurs and people in corporate governance.

Ngige made this known in a statement by Mr Charles Akpan, the Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations in the ministry.

He said that Nigeria was passing through hard times not because of the current government, but as a result of poor planning over the years.

According to him, a good leader must be visionary, see things others are not seeing and things that can be projected futuristically…