Bandits kill 1,192, kidnap 3,348 – El-Rufai — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State says no fewer than 1,192 citizens of the state have been killed and 3,348 kidnapped by bandits in 2021.

El-Rufai also confirmed that 891 persons were injured and 13,623 animals rustled between January and December 2021 across the state.

The governor revealed this at the weekly media briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the state government had so far spent N21 billion on logistics support to security agencies fighting bandits in the state in the last seven years.

According to him, the activities of bandits in the Northwest zone are far more serious than insurgency in the Northeast part of the country.

He noted that the number of people killed, kidnapped, or injured as a result of the activities of the bandits in Katsina and Zamfara States was three times more than the affected citizens in Kaduna.

“I am persuaded that the banditry in the Northwest is far more serious than Boko Haram both in…